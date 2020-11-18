Former Lackawanna County Administration Building nears completion

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The former Lackawanna County Administration Building is near completion.

The second through sixth floors will be apartments. Tenants started moving in on November 1. The second through fifth floor is still under construction.

Two businesses will occupy the ground floor. One is Lavish, a salon that will more than double its space and move a block from its current location.

Cody Butler speaks with the owner of the building and owner of Lavish, he will have an update on where the process stands on later editions of Eyewitness News.