Former honeymoon resort being turned into rehab center

(WBRE/WYOU) — An old resort in the Poconos is getting a new life.

An open house for invited guests was held at the new Brookdale Recovery Center in Pocono Township Thursday afternoon. The old honeymoon resort closed in 2008 and plans for a rehab have been in the works for about three years.

The privately funded center sits on over 100 acres of land. Many of the old amenities like the lake, pools, and gym will be used to create a relaxing atmosphere for patients who are dealing with addiction. The facility has 110 beds spread across the refurbished cabins.

“We’re going to detox you! We’re going to stabilize you and get you cleaned up! In addition to remarkable clinical care, we have a great deal of amenities so that people can learn how to have a great time without the need to have drugs and alcohol in your system to do so,” Brookdale Recovery Center executive director Joe Mattoli said.

“I think Brookdale is going to bring not only the most beautiful surrounding but a treatment team that is going to meet each patient exactly where they are,” Brookdale Recovery Center clinical director Dominic Vangarelli said.

The facility is expected to open in a few weeks and create up to 250 jobs as the patient needs grow.