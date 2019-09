TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former head of the Salvation Army in Tamaqua is facing new charges tonight.

Sharon Whispell was in court today to face arson and other charges in connection with a fire on May 12th of this year.

Whispell was charged in August with stealing more than $115,000 from the Tamaqua Salvation Army.