Former Hazleton mayor joins 8th Congressional District race

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat in the 8th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democrat Matt Cartwright.

Former Hazleton mayor Mike Marsicano says he will seek the Republican nomination to take on Cartwright in November. He is the fifth candidate trying to capture the GOP nomination.

“It’s really simple. It’s about God, country, and family and it’s something we got away from those issues,” Marsicano said.

Marsicano says his decision to enter the race for the 8th Congressional District was an easy one.

“Well, I’ve been watching the race, looking what’s going on in Washington. I’m not happy about it. The people up in the 8th Congressional District I believe are not represented properly,” Marsicano said.

The 8th District encompasses all of Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties and portions of Luzerne and Monroe County. Four other candidates have announced they too will seek the Republican nomination, including Earl Granville, an Army vet, Harry Haas, a teacher, Teddy Daniels, former businessman, and Mike Cammissa. Marsicano talked about his priorities if elected.

“Some of the paramount issues in our country is illegal immigration. How we are addressing some of the social issues, drugs, moving toward socialism. This is not a socialist country and never will be,” Marsicano said.

Eyewitness News asked political science professor Dr. David Sosar if the GOP nominee, whoever it is, can unseat the well-known four-term Congressman.

“So what may happen is a contest in the Republican party challenging each other. If that happens then the question becomes how scarred are they in the election and what kind of support are they going to get from their opponents when they do run in the general,” Sosar said.

The 71-year-old Marsicano is no stranger to politics. He was elected mayor of Hazleton in the mid-1990s. He ran for Congress in 2016 in the former 11th District but lost to Lou Barletta.