Former Green Ridge Medical Mall to become Lackawanna County Court

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new era is coming to the Lackawanna County court system.

Numerous county officials announced Friday the former Green Ridge Medical Mall will be transformed into Lackawanna County Court. The county bought the property with money set aside from a capital improvement loan taken out two years ago.

The new central court is located behind the prison. The county expects to save thousands of dollars in prisoner transportation costs as well as provide a safer atmosphere for guards, inmates, victims, and defendants.

“You have a huge security risk. the courtroom is usually jammed, there are people, both defendants, and victims, surrounding the bench, it is no way for justice to be dispensed. This new building is going to allow for all of those security problems to be alleviated,” President Judge Michael Barrasse said.

The new facility will also serve as the new processing center for people who have been arrested and cannot post bail. Work on the building is expected to be operational by next November.