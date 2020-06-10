Former FCI Schuylkill correctional officer charged in bribe scheme

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former BOP Correctional Officer at FCI Schuylkill, has been charged with bribery and corruption.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Paul Taylor allegedly smuggled tobacco into FCI Schuylkill for prisoners in exchange for money between 2011 and 2016 while he was a correctional officer.

The investigation was conducted by special agents of the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 15 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.