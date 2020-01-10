Former factory to be home to Scranton Counseling Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of a historic landmark in Scranton will have a new life.

The former Capital Records and button factory will soon be home to the Scranton Counseling Center. It’s been years in the making to relocate the center. It will be adding more than 27,000 square feet to its daily operation.

A wide-open space once occupied by Scranton Button Company in the 1880s. Employees manufactured, you guessed it, buttons. 40 years later, the company started making records. The plant was sold to Capital Records in 1946, manufacturing a large portion of the Beatles’ records in the Electric City until the ’70s.

“What it will be…It will be a 77,000-square-foot counseling center,” Charles Jefferson, co-owner of Jefferson-Werner, LLC., said.

Jefferson-Werner LLC has been working with the Scranton Counseling Center for the past five years to purchase part of the former factory. That happened three years ago.

“We felt like we could help them move into a new facility somewhere. Weren’t really sure how we would do it or where the money would come from,” Jefferson said.

On Monday, the center closed on the purchase from the developers. A construction team will tear down a portion of the building and make it into a parking lot. The remainder will be renovated into a working space for the center.

“I think it’s just going to be a truly amazing place,” Dr. Edward Heffron, president and CEO of Scranton Counseling Center, said.

Dr. Heffron says annually they help more than 10,000 individuals with mental illness adding its current location on Adams Avenue is not enough room to provide services.

“The new facility is much larger. It provides greater access for consumers, on-site parking, a state-of-the-art facility,” Heffron said.

The overall project will cost $14.8 million. To help pay for it, that includes a new market tax credit equity of $3.1 million, a $4 million state redevelopment assistance capital program grant, and $1.5 million in foundational grants.

Now the project is expected to start in the coming weeks or month and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. With the counseling service moving here, Jefferson-Werner LLC. will be acquiring the center on Adams Avenue.