Former classmate speaks out on cold case victim

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A classmate of Evelyn Colon, also known as Beth Doe, is speaking out about the man behind bars for her homicide.

Police broke open a notorious 44-year-old cold case back in late March. Through DNA testing, they identified the pregnant woman stuffed in three suitcases under the I-80 bridge as Evelyn Colon of New Jersey.

Now her boyfriend at the time, Luis Sierra, is headed to trial for the gruesome killing. Elaine Caruso-Long was her classmate and describes Sierra as a “stalker.”

“Creepy, in a word. Stalker, in a word. I did not like him. I’ll never forget his eyes. No soul. No soul. He watched her every minute of everyday,” Caruso-Long said.

