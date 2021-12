EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The former director of Luzerne County Children and Youth Services has been sentenced.

Joanne Van Saun was sentenced to serve 34 months probation, beginning with nine months house arrest. Investigators say Van Saun ordered employees at Children and Youth Services to terminate at least 217 reports of child abuse and neglect received from the state child line system.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in child abuse cases.