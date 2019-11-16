Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts Sentenced

(WBRE/WYOU) — The former Carbon County Clerk of Courts was sentenced Friday after admitting he stole nearly $45,000 in bail and fingerprinting money.

A judge ordered William McGinley to serve one to three years in state prison and pay $25,000 in fines. The 61-year-old McGinley blamed the thefts on a gambling problem.

The state attorney general’s office says for at least five years, McGinley took money during his time as Clerk of Courts. County commissioners say he left the office and the court system in disarray. They also say it cost about $64,000 in overtime to catch up on a backlog of work caused by the thefts.

“If there was no jail sentence the public would have been outraged and I think Mr. McGinley knows now he really did wrong. Is he remorseful? That remains to be seen so I think we’re ok with it,” Carbon County Commissioners Chairman Wayne Nothstein said.

McGinley has paid back the money he stole. He has been ordered to report to prison on December 2nd.