Former Carbon County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to theft

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former Carbon County Clerk of Courts admits to stealing tens of thousands of dollars while in office.

61-year-old William McGinley pleaded guilty to stealing $44,000 today. He is charged with taking the money from bail and fingerprint payments over a five year period to fuel his gambling habits.

McGinley retired from the post in May of 2018 and was charged by the State’s Attorney General’s Office in December.

McGinley has already paid back the stolen money and must also pay $7,500 in audit fees the county had to pay.

The Chair of the County Commissioners says the office was in disarray for years and is still working overtime every week to get caught up on the court backlog.

“We are going to have someone come in from the AOPC, people from the court system throughout the state come in and train our employees again, cause now they really have a good understanding of what’s going on,” Wayne Nothstein, Chairman, Carbon County Commissioners said.

McGinley is scheduled to be sentenced in November. He faces up to a year in jail.