Former Camp Acahela employee to undergo mental evaluation ahead of preliminary hearing

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Camp Acahela employee charged with making terroristic threats toward former employees was back in court Thursday. 37-year-old Christopher Corey of Pittston was arrested last month after several weapons were located inside his home.

Christopher Corey came to district court for the second time. This time, for his preliminary hearing. That’s when you plead guilty or not. But the judge did not think he was ready to decide. Corey walked out of district court with nothing to say to our camera.

Corey is accused of sending 19 dark text messages to staffers at Camp Acahela in Blakeslee, where police believe he planned to attack the camp. According to court papers, the disturbing messages started one month before and ended three days prior to the camp’s 100th-anniversary celebration.

The complaint states Corey said via text messages: “T-minus 28 days.” “T-minus 20 days.” “Make sure you get a good contract for the house painting project.” Police say the reference “house painting” is believed to reference murder.

“I don’t know if the text messages are accurately reported. I don’t know whether or not the text messages were intended to be a joke or intended to be a scarring thing,” Corey’s attorney Brett Riegel said.

Last month, police recovered guns and ammo from Corey’s house in Pittston ahead of the July 20 celebration. In court Thursday, Corey’s preliminary hearing was postponed. The commonwealth determined he needs a mental evaluation before court proceedings can continue.

“What will happen is that the commonwealth will file a motion asking for that to happen. A judge in the court of common pleas will either grant the motion or deny the motion. If the judge grants it, then the next step would be for him to get evaluated,” Riegel said.

Corey will have to undergo a mental evaluation from now until his rescheduled preliminary hearing in September. Police say Corey had a concealed carry permit which was revoked and is now expired. He remains locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.