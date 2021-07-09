Former Bradford County DA Chad Salsman sentenced to 1.5 to 5 years in prison

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former District Attorney for Bradford County Chad Salsman was sentenced Friday to 1.5 to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice in May.

“Chad Salsman coerced vulnerable Pennsylvanians because he thought his victims would be easy to silence and less likely to be believed if they ever came forward. Instead, they spoke out and we listened. Now, he has been taken out of his position of authority where he can no longer hurt women, and will spend time in prison for his repeated abuses of power,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We will continue to seek justice and stand up for the most vulnerable members of our commonwealth.”

In February, a grand jury investigation determined Salsman repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at his law office.

According to court documents, five women experienced the same patterns of coercion and assault from Salsman. Shapiro said Salsman would ask these female clients for nude photos or grope them during a meeting or in court. The grand jury alleges Salsman knew these clients were in vulnerable positions and used that against them.

Albert Ondrey was sworn in as the new District Attorney in June.