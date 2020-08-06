Former assistant principal charged with soliciting explicit photographs from minors

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former assistant principal of Selinsgrove Intermediate School is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly soliciting explicit photographs of children through Snapchat.

Police say 39-year-old Christopher Morrison created fake Snapchat accounts, added children as friends and posed as a student at the school before asking his victims for intimate images. One victim was 11 years old when she was allegedly contacted by Morrison.

The girl’s parents brought the issue to the police in May. The family reportedly provided screenshots of the messages as well as screenshot from a video call which showed an older male with facial hair despite the person posing as a fifth grader. Multiple friends of the victim were also contacted.

The victim’s father posted screenshots of the video call on Facebook asking the public for help in identifying the perpetrator. He was contacted by Morrison who reportedly admitted to and apologized for his actions.

During an interview with police, Morrison allegedly said he was drunk the night he created the Snapchat account but could not remember posing as a student to solicit image or who he spoke to. A search warrant executed on his phone revealed internet searches of Snapchat-related queries such as “age of Snapchat friends” and “delete my account”. A 14-year-old was also identified as someone who was contacted by Morrison under a different account.

Morrison is now facing two felony charges of each, solicitation of intimate images from minors, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors.