Former Administration Building Gets New Owners

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Renovations will get underway at a building in Scranton that’s more than a century old.

Lackawanna County is selling its old administration building for redevelopment. There’s a new vibe coming next year to 200 Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton. It’s the home of the Lackawanna County Administration building.

“The building is just a wonderful opportunity for redevelopment. I think it is a wonderful day for Lackawanna County and Lackawanna County government,” Charlie Jefferson, owner of Jefferson-Werner, LLC, said.

Jefferson is purchasing the building for $1.6 million. Construction is likely to start in two weeks and will transform the building, which was built in the 1800s. It will be home to a retail space on the first floor and 65 apartments from the second to the sixth floor.

“People come in, they come off the highway and this is one of the first things they see and I want them to be able to see something that has life and vibrancy,” Jefferson said.

County commissioners approved the sale in June 2018 and in February, moved its administration into the government center at the former Globe store. Consolidating its departments under one roof, going from occupying 13 buildings to just owning and renting five.

Laureen Cummings and Patrick O’Malley announced the transfer of ownership Thursday morning, three years in the making. The owners are expected to close on the property in the coming days and they already have a tenant for the first floor.

“We’ve grown quite a bit over the past five years,” Micah Woodard, owner of Lavish Body & Home, said.

Lavish & Body is at the other end of the 200 block of Adams Avenue. By fall next year, the business will be relocating into the former administration building.

“It was just the right time, the right place. We were ready to grow, he was ready to make this expansion onto Adams Avenue, so it’s perfect timing,” Woodard said.

The owner is keeping the building’s original name as the Stoehr-Fister building. The owner tells Eyewitness News he expects construction to be finished and have tenants moving in by the end of summer or beginning of fall next year.