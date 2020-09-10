Forging ahead with fundraiser for vets

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many local fundraisers have been canceled, one which supports our veterans is still forging ahead.

In order to do that, it’s required some rethinking on how it can still be done and done safely.

The annual SGT. Jan Argonish Ride typically draws quite a crowd along Hill Street. Even though the event this weekend is going to be scaled down quite a bit, the need is as big as ever to support it.

Motorcycles by the dozen are a typical site each September for the SGT. Jan Argonish Ride. So are huge crowds which root on riders.

“We usually have food and bands and a bar but with everything going on with COVID-19 this year it’s going to look a lot different,” SGT. Jan Argonish Ride President Talia Walsh said.

Bikers will still be there but no bands, no food and no bar.

“We wanted to be safe and still be able to honor Jan and help raise money to still be able to support the cause because the need is a lot greater right now,” Walsh said.

Walsh says the cause of this event has been clear during the previous 12 rides: help injured and homeless veterans as well as veteran organizations.

“We’ve successfully raised over a quarter-million dollars,” Walsh said.

Money lately, she says, has been directed to the greatest need: emergency support for veterans struggling during the pandemic.

“A family needed groceries and we got a Walmart gift card for them and we set them up for the month so it’s a huge help,” Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Director Dave Eisele said.

Eisele has seen veterans helped in so many ways thanks to the fundraising ride.

“Something happened to a family member and there was an outstanding bill and they just don’t have the help for it. You know, the ride can help out,” Eisele said.

T-shirts will be sold at the event which bears the name of the man Walsh was engaged to marry, the soldier who in 2007 was killed in action during an ambush in Afghanistan.

“We want to be able to do something good for those that are still here and struggling from service but to do it in Jan’s name in a very positive way,” Walsh said.

Motorcyclists can show up the same day to register and take part in the SGT. Jan Argonish Ride. And people are still welcome to show up to support that basket raffle.

Anyone attending Sunday’s ride should wear a face mask.

Walsh says after the ride, 10 participating bars and restaurants will donate 10 percent of the bill from customers wearing a ride t-shirt from this year or from the previous 12 rides.