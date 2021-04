FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A supermarket in Forest City reopened Sunday after a fire ripped through the neighboring building.

Zazzera’s was closed Friday and Saturday, despite having no damage from the flames. The Forest City fire marshal ruled Saturday that the fire at the Kameen building on Main Street is accidental.

Everyone in the two upstairs apartments and all of their pets got out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.