Forest City man dies in Susquehanna County accident

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Forest City man is dead after a devastating accident in Clifford Township.

The crash happened on State Route 247 in Clifford Township just before 8:00 am this morning. Police say 68-year-old Richard Shinn died after a car driven by 30-year-old Gregory Sheridan crossed the center lane after failing to negotiate a downhill curve and struck Shinn’s vehicle.

Shinn died at the scene. Sheridan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on whether there will be any charges filed at this time.