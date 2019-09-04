Breaking News
LCTA Board appoints Lee Horton as Interim Executive Director
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian

Forest City man dies in Susquehanna County accident

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
OTS_Fatal_Crash_Text_1462115838588.jpg

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Forest City man is dead after a devastating accident in Clifford Township.

The crash happened on State Route 247 in Clifford Township just before 8:00 am this morning. Police say 68-year-old Richard Shinn died after a car driven by 30-year-old Gregory Sheridan crossed the center lane after failing to negotiate a downhill curve and struck Shinn’s vehicle.

Shinn died at the scene. Sheridan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No word on whether there will be any charges filed at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos