FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a rocking block party gong on in Forest City, Susquehanna County.

The downtown city merchants and the mayor are hosting the event. It’s a chance to get out and about once again now that COVID restrictions have been eased.

There was music, food and fun through 9 p.m. Wednesday night plus a big announcement about a city beautification project.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.