Forest City celebrating police department’s 125 years

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A celebration is planned for Friday night in Forest City.

The borough will mark the 125th anniversary of their police department. A celebration will be held on Main Street on Friday evening to recognize the department. Food and vendors will be along Main Street for the event, with the highlight being the town’s annual light parade.

“We got together and we said you know what, we’re going to promote this. We’re going to let the people know how much we appreciate the police department. And I figured no other way to do it then to have a light parade,” Forest City Mayor Christopher Glinton said.

“125 years yes it’s a significant anniversary for the department, the people in the town that support the police, right, it is important for everybody,” Forest City Police Chief Lee Rowan said.

The event kicks off Friday with a ceremony at City Hall at 6 p.m., followed by the light parade on Main Street.