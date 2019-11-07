Ford honors CTCLC’s automotive program

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Ford Motor Company honored the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County’s automotive program Wednesday.

The career center is one of the top schools enrolled in Ford’s Ace Certification program. Students are learning skills that technicians use at Ford dealerships and will translate into jobs in the future.

“It’s really good for the student body that is here at the school, to learn those courses and it really sets them ahead for the next 20 or 30 years that they have to work,” said Richard Woytowich, parts and service operations manager for Ford in the Philadelphia area.

The students are already on course for employment with Ford when they graduate.