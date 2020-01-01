Ford creates hangover suit to show dangers of driving hungover

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you enjoyed the New Year’s celebrations a little too much and are hungover today, experts say don’t drive.

Ford Motor Company created a hangover suit to show why driving the day after being drunk can still be dangerous. The suit includes goggles that give you double vision, headphones that play pulsing music to mimic a pounding headache, and weights that affect balance and slow movement.

It was developed to help young drivers and their parents experience the physical effects of drinking too much alcohol without having to consume a drop. Researchers have concluded that driving while hungover can be just as unsafe as driving drunk.