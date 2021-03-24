Food Truck Festival kicks off in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — People showed up with umbrellas to day one of the Food Truck Festival in the Viewmont Mall parking lot in Dickson City.

The event, run by Houghton Enterprise, runs from Wednesday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. People can pick up their favorite festival snacks like deep fried Oreos, cotton candy, and funnel cakes — or if you have a bigger appetite you can pick up chicken-on-a-stick, sausage and peppers, and many other festival fan favorites.

The manager of Houghton Enterprises, Jason Houghton, tells Eyewitness News that the past year has been tough on his business but to a local resident, this festival is a breath of fresh air.

“Without the rides and the games, the people weren’t the same, it wasn’t exciting, people weren’t excited, kids weren’t excited, we were just thrown off and we had an OK year but it wasn’t nothing like we are used to,” said Houghton.

Many there were excited to be at an event when recent events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We don’t have to feel like we are trapped anymore so we get to come out and be with other people and enjoy ourselves and eat good food,” said Laura Whiting, Mayfield resident.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for Houghton and his crew. They will be in Philadelphia next week and are getting the final approvals to bring back a few of their rides and games for people to enjoy.

They are hoping they can be back in full swing sometime by summer.