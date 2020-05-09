Food truck festival goes on in Schuylkill County

LLEWELLYN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The coronavirus pandemic is not preventing a popular fire department fundraiser from happening.

Good Intent Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting its Silverton Food Truck Festival on fire company grounds.





Nine food trucks are participating but because of pandemic restrictions,merchandise vendors are not.

The event is being held as a drive-thru with customers remaining in their cars as their orders are taken and then hand-delivered.

Organizer and Good Intent PIO Paul Kennedy said the fundraiser is important for vendors and the community besides the fire company which will use proceeds to benefit the fire company’s operating budget.