Food truck fire at Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove sends one person to hospital

Video courtesy of Todd Newcomer
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was flown to the hospital after a food truck caught fire in the Susquehanna Valley Mall parking lot Wednesday.
According to the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company, crews were called to the mall just before 1:00 p.m.
Fire and smoke could be seen pouring from one of the trucks as mall patrons watched on.
Crews spent about two and a half hours getting the fire under control.
A witness tells us one person had to be flown to the hospital during the ordeal. We have not been told what sparked the fire.
