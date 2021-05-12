Food truck fire at Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove sends one person to hospital

Video courtesy of Todd Newcomer

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was flown to the hospital after a food truck caught fire in the Susquehanna Valley Mall parking lot Wednesday.

According to the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Company, crews were called to the mall just before 1:00 p.m.

Fire and smoke could be seen pouring from one of the trucks as mall patrons watched on.

Crews spent about two and a half hours getting the fire under control.

A witness tells us one person had to be flown to the hospital during the ordeal. We have not been told what sparked the fire.