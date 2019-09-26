Food Network Kitchen coming in October

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you have ever wanted to take a class with a Food Network star like Bobby Flay, you’ll soon be able to.

Discovery’s Food Network has teamed up with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen. There will be 25 live cooking classes each week, five daily cooking classes on weekends, and over 800 on-demand cooking classes.

Consumers can sign up for free access to a limited selection of videos and recipes or subscribe for more features for $6.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

It will be available in October.