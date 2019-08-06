Food, Games, and More at the Wayne County Fair

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wayne County fair has been going on for 157 years, Abraham Lincoln was president when it started.

Anything with that kind of staying power must be good.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead shows us all the fun the fair has to offer.

It’s fair season here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. The sheep, goats, and cows all require a lot of hard work and care from 4-h students at the Wayne County fair.

“You also have to make sure it handles properly with you…then when you’re here you wanna make sure it’s groomed nicely, clipped, and all clean because you don’t want any stains on it,” said Weston Nugent And Baylor The Sheep from South Canaan

Taking care of these animals comes with a lot of responsibility that helps shape the kids for a better future.

“From getting up in the morning to taking care of their animals right to functioning every other thing. They still have to go to school still have to take care of their animals… It’s just amazing to see these kids grow up and do really well in the world,” added Russell Labar, Hog Superintendent & Fair Board Director

Not only is it all about the animals, but there are rides and food.

“It is pay one price you get your car parked, admittance into the fair, you get a ride band, and you can ride the rides all day from noon to 11 o’clock at night.” now you can’t have a fair without the food” explained Jeff Firmstone, Second Vice President Wayne County Fair adding “Pulled pork sliders, we do turkey legs, burgers dogs.”

Dan Figura serves breakfast in the morning for the families that stay on the grounds and then cooks for thousands throughout the week at the fair.

“We just love the crowds when they come, see their smiling faces, seeing the same people year after year, meet new friends all the time.” those who work hard for the fair, say it’s all worth it in the end.

“I enjoy it, it is fun stuff, you know,” said Nugent.

The fair runs through Saturday.