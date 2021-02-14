Food drive held at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly a week of giving in Lackawanna County ended with a Valentine’s Day event Sunday.

Scranton Municipal Recreational Authority and volunteers hosted a Nay Aug Park food drive. It all started Wednesday as an effort to replenish local food pantries after the holiday season.

Participants loaded up the pantry with bundles of non-perishable food items donated by the community. Cash donations were also accepted by the crew.

“I think by volunteering, I am having a great Valentine’s Day because I am helping organize the food to help other people in need, and spread some love,” Tejshree Patel of Scranton said.

“The people of Scranton and its citizens really care about others and are willing to help those in need. To help their neighbors. To help their friends,” Scranton Municipal Recreational board member Michael Williams said.

Williams says the event this week was the first this year but they are planning for another round of giving this summer.