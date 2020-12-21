Food distribution to provide families meals this holiday season

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Because of the pandemic, many people are in need like never before this holiday season. One of the biggest needs we’ve seen across our region is food.





More than 200 families received a hand-up at Hanover Area High School Monday afternoon. They are calling it the Christmas Children’s Food Pantry. And those in line told Eyewitness News it means the world to them.

Hanover Area School District and CEO distributed more than 200 perishable and non-perishable food items to local families of all ages and income.

“The need is there you know. We do have a very low income population unfortunately and right now with the children being home for basically the entire school year, I am confident regardless of your income, your grocery bills have definitely skyrocketed,” Christa Langdon, teacher and food drive coordinator, said.

Every car received items like potatoes, broccoli, milk, eggs, and meat or protein. Teachers from all schools within the district were helping pack the cars.

“We do miss all the kids and I think we do feel and see a lot of things in these virtual classrooms and know what their needs are and I don’t think there’s anyone here that doesn’t want to do something more for them,” Langdon said.

She says a lot of the area seniors are also struggling to put food on the table.

“I have nothing. All my money is depleted to pay bills. Utility bills and everything. I have no money for food,” Joann Garrison of Wilkes-Barre said.

Many people like Garrison lost their jobs earlier this year because of the pandemic.

“I know I’m not the only one, there’s thousands of people like me,” she added.

Garrison tells Eyewitness News knowing she’ll have a meal for Christmas means the world to her.

“This will hold me for at least I’m hoping for about two weeks, until they have another food giveaway again,” she said.

Langdon tells Eyewitness News there will probably not be another children’s food pantry food giveaway until the spring. But there are others in the area you can look for.

