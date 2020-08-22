Food distribution sees increase in demand

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More than 100 families came out for the Glen Lyon Food Distribution in Nanticoke on Saturday.

The Newport Township Community Organization held its monthly food bank at the Newport Township Wanamie Recreation Area.

Organizers say they’ve seen a slight increase in attendance during the pandemic.

They handed-out canned foods, dried foods, and frozen foods like pork roasts, sausages and hams.

“There are people that need the food, even your neighbor. You don’t even know what’s in their refrigerator. It’s impoprtant for you to make sure that they’re taken care of and that they have enough food and water to survive,” said Palmira Miller, Director, Newport Township Community Organization Food Bank.

Miller urges people to pre-register beforehand so that they won’t have to wait in line to receive their food at the monthly distribution in Nanticoke.