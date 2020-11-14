Food distribution event held in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Susquehanna County-based veterans organization is helping out during this pandemic. It held its first food giveaway for the community.

“This is a way for us to help at a very practical level… giveaway free food. What could be better,” said Janice Gavern, Organizer.

It was a busy day at the American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154. Hundreds of cars made their way through the parking lot to pick up free boxes of fresh food made available by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm to Family Program.

And just how many boxes were handed out? More than one-thousand of them. Gavern says the food from this event will go a long way during this pandemic.

“Every bit of free food that I can get in my community helps the people in my community be able to afford their rent, and their heat, and their gasoline to get to work,” said Gavern.

Fred Baker, Commander, American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154, tells us he’s seen a shortage of food at grocery stores.

“This picks up a little bit of the slack. This isn’t going to feed a whole family for very long, but it’s a help. That’s what we’re here for. Just a help,” said Baker.

“The veterans, even though they’re not fully in active service, are taking care of the community again,” said Ed Herd, Councilman, Second Ward.

The event was supposed to start at 12 p.m. but organizers tell us people started lining up two hours before the event began.

“It was going pretty fast and furious and it still is,” said Baker.

Gavern says it’s important to note there were no restrictions on your income to collect the food.

“We all know with the virus, the way it’s been, there’s people that maybe had a really good paying job and now they’re stuck. They haven’t gotten money coming in. They maybe don’t have food coming in but on paper they look like they have money so they can’t get into any of the other programs,” said Gavern.