Food distribution event held in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cars lined the streets of Kingston Wednesday for a food distribution event.

The Al Beech West Side Food Pantry gave out frozen meats, milk, potatoes and more. Before the pandemic began, 150 people would come inside and pick up their food.

But COVID-19 has impacted so many people financially, now around 2,000 people come to their distribution events drive-thru style. Food pantry president Clancy Harrison says they are trying to feed to a growing need.

“COVID has definitely increased our need, our volunteers have changed, even our operation has changed. So, before people would register, now it’s a drive-thru operation,” Harrison said.

She says all you need is a driver’s license, and the ability to fill out a few papers. Everyone is welcome to come by and no one will be turned away.