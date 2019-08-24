Food bank receives pleasant surprise after nearly 9,000 pounds of food donated

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food bank found itself in a jam when a routine delivery turned out to be much more than expected.

The third Friday of the month means delivery day for the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank but this Friday’s delivery came with quite a surprise. Rapidly packaging boxes with food, Justyn Fair, director of the food bank in Shenandoah and volunteers are trying to get this food into the hands of those in need.

“We had hundreds of pounds of frozen meat, so we had to give it away today. Had to,” Fair said.

The Beverly Mattson Memorial received nearly 9,000 pounds of food, more than four times what the food bank can hold.

“This whole room was packed. Hardly any room to walk around,” Fair said.

Determined to not let any food go to waste, Fair knew they needed to open the food bank instead of waiting until the next day. They put the word out and sure enough, families lined up to collect a box.

“I appreciate it greatly. I’d like to thank these kind people for packing the bags for us,” Gregory Wilson of Girardville said.

Boxes upon boxes stacked and filled the food bank. Two delivery trucks brought everything from frozen foods to toothbrushes. The fact there was so much food was no mistake. Fair says the food bank is used to the mother company Greater Berks Food Bank throwing in extras and freebies but not quite like this.

“I was just overwhelmed,” Fair said.

But the staff took it as an opportunity to extend their helping hands even further. They were able to feed well over 100 families thanks to the pleasant surprise.

The Beverly Mattson Food Bank will also be open Saturday afternoon from 2 to 5 on North White Street in Shenandoah to hand out even more food.