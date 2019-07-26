Food and friends a theme at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s another big race weekend in the Poconos as the Tricky Triangle prepares for the Gander RV 400.

But Pocono Raceway fans say this weekend is about more than just the races. They also look forward to the food. In the media center, Mexican food was on the menu, but what are fans eating this weekend? Eyewitness News headed into the infield to find out.

Burgers, hot dogs, even kielbasa are on the menu at one campsite.

“We forgot all the water so we had to go back out and get it all,” Andrew Powell of Greentown said with a laugh.

A few spots over, Mark Scherer of Baltimore, Maryland showed us how breakfast is done.

“I had a cup of hummus, a cup of cottage cheese and a cup of guacamole,” Scherer said.

Others prefer beer for breakfast.

“Well it’s NASCAR weekend so that’s the protocol! I go right to beer as soon as you wake up pretty much,” Don Corle of Haddon Heights, New Jersey said with a laugh.

These three families purchased neighboring campsites this weekend after meeting last year at Pocono Raceway. They came prepared with sandwiches, chips, pancakes, baked goods, and “we’ve got shrimp, we’ve got peppers and onions with some sausage. Oh yeah we go big,” Rachel Townsend of Douglassville said.

Friday’s big race is the Forts USA 150 ARCA Menards Series, followed by tomorrow’s Gander RV 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday.