Focusing on water safety this summer

SUGAR RUN, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ten people die every day from drowning in the United States. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead talks boats and water safety with some local experts.

“It’s important for kids to utilize the water, to know about water safety,” Caitlyn Doerner, business manager at Endless Mountain Outfitters said. “It transfers over to swimming in a pool.”

So far it has been a great summer for getting outside and enjoying the water, but before we enjoy the summer fun, make sure you prepare.

“It’s very important to us that everyone has a life jacket on because you never know what could happen. If something were to flip or happen or whatever, if there is somebody else around, not only would they float, but if there is a guide on the trip, we can grab a hold of that life jacket,” Keith Brown, the owner of Endless Mountain Outfitters said.

When you put your life jacket on, you have to put it on properly to prevent life-threatening injuries.

“The biggest thing is you don’t want a life jacket that’s too big, because if a kid falls into the water and puts their hands up, that life jacket is just going to go right up and over their head,” Brown cautioned.

Once you’re prepared and ready to go, you can enjoy all that the Susquehanna River has to offer.

“Don’t be trapped inside, like I said before, experience this great resources that we have,” Doerner said.

And with all the technology there is today, it’s great to get kids out of the house.

“There’s a lot of different activities that can be done along the Susquehanna, whether it’s fishing, canoeing, kayaking, swimming, whatever,” Brown added.

If you’d like to get your kids out on the water this weekend, they can attend the Pirate Paddle this Saturday at Endless Mountain Outfitters.