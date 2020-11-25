Flu season underway as COVID-19 cases surge in Pennsylvania

Flu season is heating up amid a global pandemic, experts speak about who may be most at risk for flu complications

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flu season is underway just as COVID-19 cases have been surging in Pennsylvania in recent weeks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports low flu activity to date since the current flu season started in late September.

Laboratory confirmed cases in the Keystone State number in the hundreds while nearly a dozen people have been hospitalized with the flu and one death is attributed to it.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with an infectious disease expert about who is most at risk of serious health complications from the flu and the concern for the ability of hospitals to handle flu patients and COVID-19 patients simultaneously tonight on Eyewitness News.