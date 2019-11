(WBRE/WYOU) — Just as the holiday season arrives, the CDC says flu season has too.

38 states are already reporting flu activity. Experts say it’s not too late to be prepared and now is the time to act. Taking proper precautions is about more than keeping yourself safe, especially around the holidays when we’re moving about visiting friends and family.

People at higher risk from the flu include those with compromised lungs and people from both ends of the age spectrum.