Florida families surprised by puppies as gifts

(WBRE/WYOU) — On Christmas morning, a Sarasota animal rescue surprised several families with puppies.

The so-called elves from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue delivered the puppies to area families. Elves delivered 12 puppies to families this year after the furry family members were pre-adopted by the parents. Some family members were stunned at the surprise.

“It was the best Christmas gift ever. I still want to cry now. I’m so surprised and I’m so happy and excited,” said Karissa Tovar.

This is the third year Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue has made the Christmas deliveries.