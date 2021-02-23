Flood protection project permitted in Jermyn

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 13 years, Jermyn Borough will finally be able to get better flood protection.

The Army Corps of Engineers issued a construction permit for the work to state officials Tuesday. The permit says work must be completed by December 31, 2026.

The project includes nearly 1.5 acres of permanent impact to the Rushbrook Creek associated with stream activities and the replacement of five bridges.

The borough is currently awaiting finalized easements from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services to move forward.