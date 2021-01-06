Flood protection project in Schuylkill County gives residents relief

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — When it rains, it pours, often turning into a serious situation for many who live by any waterways.

But one town in Schuylkill County is feeling more relieved after a flood protection project was put to the test, and worked!







The Swatara Creek in Pine Grove is prone to flooding. Thanks to a new project though, that excess water is able to flow into a floodplain instead of flooding nearly 180 homes.

“We started way back in 2011, trying to figure out what processes, what plans we could put together to solve some of these issues of flooding in the area,” said Bill Reichert, flood recovery manager.

The project brings a sense of relief to those who live along the Swatara Creek who have dealt with flooding time after time. The project stretches over 10 acres of wetlands and cost nearly $3 million to construct from fall 2019 to summer of 2020.

“Essentially it’s a floodplain restoration, so we’re basically opening up additional storage where the water wasn’t able to spread out before and it just went into the town areas, affected homes and businesses,” explained Heath Machamer, an engineer with HNT LLC.

The project was put to the test right around Christmas, when heavy rains soaked the region causing all eyes to turn to the rising creeks and streams. Luckily, this new floodplain saved the town from another disaster.

“It would’ve been a different Christmas morning for the residents here in Pine Grove if it had not been for this project getting completed,” Wayne Lehman, county natural resource specialist said.

Elaine Holley, who has lived along the creek for many years, agrees.

“Yes, it definitely makes me feel a little bit better, a lot better actually,” Holley said.

“We’re never ever going to be able to eliminate all of the flooding, but we can definitely do a better job of trying to take care of it,” Reichert said.

Reichert told Eyewitness News he hopes to see this type of project be used more often in other flood mitigation projects down the road.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Pine Grove Mayor Will Shiffer who says he’s happy the floodplain is working the way it’s supposed to and any way they can alleviate flooding is welcomed.