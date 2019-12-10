Flood plain changes could cost property owners

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is changing Lackawanna County’s flood map.

It’s getting mixed reviews from residents who live up and down the Lackawanna River. Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, Lackawanna County residents will be able to meet with FEMA representatives to understand the new map and what may change next year.

From Scranton to Carbondale, FEMA’s new flood map for Lackawanna County is full of color. Red and yellow represent the area of change. Decreased flood risk areas are colored yellow while red represents areas where the risk has increased.

“I think overall it’s a good thing because I think it’s going to make more people aware that their home might be located in a flood zone and they should get flood insurance and for those whose homes come out, they are going to see a relief from having to pay,” Cesare Forcorni, Dickson City Borough Manager said.

Forcorni says in Lackawanna County, there are more residents no longer considered in the flood plain than being listed in one. According to the map, those in red and blue will be in the new flood plain.

Property owners who may be new to the plain may need flood insurance if they have a federally backed mortgage. Those who already have flood insurance may see an increase or decrease in their premium.

“We have new information about rainfall and we have new information about development and all of that impacts how it can flood in the county so it’s important to get latest information out there to residents and municipalities so they can use it,” Maggie Dunn, outreach coordinator mitigation division region 3 FEMA said.

Dunn says with weather patterns and land development changes, it was time to update the county’s map that was decades old. Dunn says the updated map is based on a 100-year flood and won’t be implemented until summer 2020. Mayor Alex Chelik of Mayfield disagrees.

“The only reason they are doing it is they have to expand that flood insurance pool so it at least is somewhat affordable,” Chelik said.

Those who live along the Lackawanna River have not seen a flood since the 50s. Many give thanks to the levee, not approved by FEMA, that stretches from Dickson City to Mayfield.

Lackawanna County Flood Risk Coalition and FEMA are hosting a public open house at the Albright Memorial Library from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You’ll be able to ask questions and learn about the new map and insurance.

