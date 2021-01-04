Flood gates taken down in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The flood gates on Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre are now being removed after flooding concerns on Christmas.

The Market Street Bridge was closed off as a precautionary measure to combat rising river levels.

The rising river levels came from a combination of rain and melting snow.

Using large cranes, crews took down the flood gates in Wilkes-Barre. The project, in total, took 11 hours to install. Union Ironworkers told Eyewitness News they believe it will take the same amount of time to remove them from both sides of the bridge.

“We just come and take it down but you never know, but you never know. If something happens, we’d have to run back and put them up. They chose to leave them up and I think it was a good move,” said Dave Lamereaux, Union Ironworker.

If everything goes as planned, the flood gates will be completely removed by Monday evening.

“It’s more accessible with two bridges open versus just the one. Traffic was out of control down here on River Street for a while here, so it’s a blessing in disguise,” said Brandon Wills, UPS driver.