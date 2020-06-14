Flood damage cleanup continues in Gilberton

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some houses in Gilberton are still under water after a rainstorm on Thursday caused the borough to flood. The community is working to bring the water levels down.

The people of Gilberton are still shocked at the damage to their homes after just three inches of rain last week. Edward Dawe has lived in Gilberton for 60 years.

“Oh I’ve had flooding before but not like this. Not like this. This is beyond scope,” Dawe said.

Officials believe the overflow of water from the Mahanoy Creek is caused by construction on the 924 bridge in Gilberton. Mayor Mary Lou Hannon says the cleanup effort, using pumps to remove the water, was going well until Saturday night. Some of the pumps stretched over the nearby railroad track. She says they had to remove the pumps because they were damaging the track.

“We worked tirelessly throughout the night until 1:30 this morning. Repaired that and then they told us trains were running through this morning at 6:00. 6:00 came, we took the pumps out, we put them back. They never showed up,” Hannon said.

Hannon says they were then told a train would come at 11 a.m. but she says they’re no longer allowing trains to come through the borough.

“We have to continue our efforts with the pumping. Every time we stop the pumps, the water rises that quickly, so we are full speed ahead,” Hannon said.

“At this point, if we shut them off, within a half an hour we’re losing about an inch or more,” Continental Hose Company Chief Frank Jackowiak said.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the water level was once so high, a hoagie sign could not be seen.

“Right now we are dropped probably about a foot and a half and we got a lot more to go,” Jackowiak said.

Hannon says draining the water is the first step. Residents still have to worry about repairing their homes and the sewage system, which is bubbling over in the next town. She believes it’ll cost a significant amount to get back to normal. She says she is grateful for those who have worked tirelessly to help.

“I’ll never be able to thank them enough for everything that they do for this borough,” Hannon said.

Officials say they still don’t know when those who were displaced by the flooding will be able to return to their homes.