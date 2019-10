(WBRE/WYOU) — The sky was clear witha chance of pumpkins at the annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ competition in Indiana.

The goal is to toss a pumpkin using a gravity-powered trebuchet towards a target 100 feet away. 36 teams competed in middle school, high school and adult categories. Each team builds their own launcher.

The Pumpkin Chunkin’ event has been going on for five years at Harvest Homecoming.