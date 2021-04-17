Flea market fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A local non-profit agency of 35 years is working to help stock its shelves to help others.

Friends of the Poor hosted a flea market fundraiser Saturday in South Scranton.

The items available to purchase were excess donations that the pantry was unable to repurpose.

All proceeds went to help the pantry stock up and to allow giveaway events to happen this year.

Friends of the Poor says it hopes to have a few more flea market fundraisers this year, but that depends on donations received.