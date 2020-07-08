Flash Flood Watch effective until 10 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Slow moving thunderstorms are bringing local rainfall amounts around 1-2 inches per hour and up to 3 inches in isolated areas.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Carbon County, Columbia County, Monroe County, and Schuylkill County until 10 PM Wednesday.





Minor flooding has also been recorded in southern Luzerne County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood advisory for portions of Luzerne County until 2 PM Wednesday.

Viewer video in the player below shows fast moving water rushing down Tobin Lane in Edwardsville, Luzerne County this morning as storms moved in. The video was sent in by @MarksWeather.

In areas of poor drainage, minor flooding can occur from the thunderstorms.

Eyewitness Weather reminds you to turn around in your vehicle if you approach flooded roadways.