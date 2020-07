CARBON/MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While the Tropical Storm will not move directly over us, it has produced lots of rain locally which has resulted in flooding in portions of northeastern Pennsylvania.

An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for Monroe and Carbon Counties until 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Watch for flooded roadways especially in the Poconos, and always turn around if you aren’t sure how deep the water is.