Flames shoot through roof of Scranton business

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An area business is destroyed by flames in Scranton. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen in the area of Keyser Avenue and Ferdinand Street.

Fire crews say there were explosions coming from inside the building.

The fire was reported just before 11PM at Brayer’s Auto Service and Towing. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to knock flames down within about two hours.

Parts of Keyser Avenue and Ferdinand Street are blocked off at this time.

This is a developing story.