BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Today marks the five year anniversary of the ambush shooting at the Blooming Grove State Police Barracks.

Corporal Bryan Dickson was killed and Trooper Alex Douglass was critically injured when Eric Frein opened fire on September 12th, 2014.

Frein was on the run for 48 days before being captured. He was tried and sentenced to death in 2017.

Trooper Douglass had his right leg partially amputated as a result of the shooting.