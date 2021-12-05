Five taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

WILKES-BARRE, TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

It happened Sunday evening just before 5:45 p.m. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department, one car hit two other parked vehicles as well as the dumpsters outside the restaurant. No one was in the two parked vehicles.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt. All five people in the moving car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.